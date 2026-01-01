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<p>2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab 6.5 Bed with 254,505 highway kilometers. Equipped with the 5.0L 8-Cylinder Gas engine. Black on Black/Gray interior and 6 passenger capability.  Equipped with back-up camera, alloy wheels, fog lights, and more. Runs and drives smooth. Certified and backed by our 2 year power train warranty. </p><p>Car Fax Link Below, copy and paste: <br>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PZQKqi3jxd+cpWyQpVqPfUW1YC8wlTxk</p><p>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)<br>$24,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing<br>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees<br>Taxes and licensing not included in the price<br>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com<br>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:<br>1) Engine<br>2) Transmission<br>3) Head Gasket<br>4) Transaxle/Differential<br>5) Seals & Gaskets<br>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p><p>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005<br>90 Kennedy Road South<br>Brampton ON L6W3E7<br>(647)-927-5252<br>Member of OMVIC and UCDA<br>Buy with Confidence!<br>Buy with Full Disclosure!<br>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM<br>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM<br>Sunday by appointment only please call (416)-828-2144 <br>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</p>

2020 Ford F-150

254,505 KM

Details Description Features

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14455525.823755697?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25988

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

416-828-2144

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
254,505KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 254,505 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab 6.5' Bed with 254,505 highway kilometers. Equipped with the 5.0L 8-Cylinder Gas engine. Black on Black/Gray interior and 6 passenger capability.  Equipped with back-up camera, alloy wheels, fog lights, and more. Runs and drives smooth. Certified and backed by our 2 year power train warranty. 

Car Fax Link Below, copy and paste: 
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PZQKqi3jxd+cpWyQpVqPfUW1YC8wlTxk

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$24,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday by appointment only please call (416)-828-2144 
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-828-XXXX

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416-828-2144

Alternate Numbers
647-927-5252
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$24,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Khyber Motors Ltd.

416-828-2144

2020 Ford F-150