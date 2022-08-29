Menu
2020 Ford F-150

126,119 KM

$38,495

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4, Twin Turbo, Crew Cab, Back Up Cam!

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4, Twin Turbo, Crew Cab, Back Up Cam!

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

126,119KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9047383
  • Stock #: P06A3952
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP8LFA86692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A3952
  • Mileage 126,119 KM

Vehicle Description

$139 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Automatic Stop/Go Technology - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.7L V-6 cyl - 4x4 - Twin Turbocharged - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Keyless Entry - 6 Passenger Seating - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Hill Assist - Pre Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

