2020 Ford F-150

74,883 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,883KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9898394
  • Stock #: 22655
  • VIN: 1ftfw1e41lfb56527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,883 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

