Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 8 8 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9898394

9898394 Stock #: 22655

22655 VIN: 1ftfw1e41lfb56527

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 74,883 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.