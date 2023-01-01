$19,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2020 Ford Fusion
2020 Ford Fusion
Energi SEL
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
105,849KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10341177
- Stock #: 20-24378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20-24378
- Mileage 105,849 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Brampton
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2