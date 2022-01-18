2020 Ford Fusion

$32,995 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 9 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8141215

Stock #: R06A1693

VIN: 3FA6P0RU2LR206071

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R06A1693

Mileage 60,900 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning remote start Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Console Cup Holder Safety DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Premium Audio Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

