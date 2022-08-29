2020 Ford Fusion

$32,995 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 1 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9113647

9113647 Stock #: P06A4318T2

P06A4318T2 VIN: 3FA6P0HD5LR235145

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,160 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.