$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Marina Auto Inc
2020 Ford Fusion
2020 Ford Fusion
Location
Marina Auto Inc
60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
171,750KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9624043
- Stock #: ANTO102
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD3LR120768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # ANTO102
- Mileage 171,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Lane Departure System Yes
Tire Monitoring System Yes
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Premium Audio
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top