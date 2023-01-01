Menu
2020 Ford Fusion

171,750 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Marina Auto Inc

Marina Auto Inc

60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

171,750KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9624043
  Stock #: ANTO102
  VIN: 3FA6P0HD3LR120768

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # ANTO102
  Mileage 171,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Lane Departure System  Yes


Tire Monitoring System  Yes


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Premium Audio
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Marina Auto Inc

Marina Auto Inc

60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
