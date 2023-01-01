$49,697+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Mustang
GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE|RED INTERIOR|BREMBO BRAKES|ALLOYS|
2020 Ford Mustang
GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE|RED INTERIOR|BREMBO BRAKES|ALLOYS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
$49,697
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 52,391 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Mustang GT is a powerful and iconic American muscle car, boasting a 5.0-liter V8 engine that delivers thrilling performance. With its aggressive design, advanced technology features, and exhilarating driving experience, it remains a timeless favorite among automotive enthusiasts. Mustang GT is the whole package, with an exhaust that’s muscular when exercised, a controlled ride, and an interior you don’t have to make excuses for. Long highway runs. Turn up the heat everywhere you go in a Mustang GT.
Some Features :
- Red Leather interior
- Brembo brakes
- Heated seats
- Apple carplay
- Android auto
- Multifunctional leather steering wheel
- Cruise control
- Back-Up camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Alloys & Much More!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.