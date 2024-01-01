Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Ford Mustang

22,320 KM

Details Features

$37,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1708786237
  2. 1708786237
  3. 1708786237
  4. 1708786237
  5. 1708786237
  6. 1708786237
  7. 1708786237
  8. 1708786237
  9. 1708786237
  10. 1708786237
  11. 1708786237
  12. 1708786237
  13. 1708786237
  14. 1708786237
  15. 1708786237
  16. 1708786237
  17. 1708786237
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
22,320KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF1L5157148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 22,320 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2021 Dodge Challenger SXT for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Dodge Challenger SXT 121,820 KM $31,880 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 92,000 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 10,520 KM $26,480 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang