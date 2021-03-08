Menu
2020 Ford Mustang

38 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

22G Auto Sales Ltd.

905-455-0022

2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium|ACCIDENT FREE|BACKUP CAM|LEATHER|

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium|ACCIDENT FREE|BACKUP CAM|LEATHER|

22G Auto Sales Ltd.

126 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1B1

905-455-0022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

38KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6670664
  • Stock #: 2357
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH0L5140052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 38 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to the 22G Family.

We are a family owned dealership providing outstanding customer service. Our success has been built on our reputation of selling quality pre-owned vehicles that have gone through a meticulous reconditioning process. We have a large number of customers who have bought multiple vehicles from us and constantly refer us to their family and friends. Our unmatched service and diverse inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in GTA.  Our skilled management team will ensure you have a phenomenal experience at 22G AutoSales. We carry a large selection of pre-owned cars and ALL ACCIDENT FREE.  We propose the best financing rates in the market, starting from *4.99%. We look forward to proving that we are the best dealership to get you the results that will make a positive difference in your life.  Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the industry.

We sell only Accident free cars!! 

WE APPROVE EVERYONE!!

506 Main Street North, Brampton, ON L6V 1P9  or give us a call at   (855) 355-0022

We Sell Only Accident Free Cars. Open 7 days a week.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

22G Auto Sales Ltd.

22G Auto Sales Ltd.

126 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1B1

