2020 Ford Transit

60,328 KM

$39,910

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 130" Med Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

2020 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 130" Med Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$39,910

+ taxes & licensing

60,328KM
Used
VIN 1FTBR1C80LKA79698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 60,328 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
250 Amp Alternator
95 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L PFDi V6 Flex-Fuel -inc: port injection

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Additional Features

odometer
GVWR: 9
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Partial Floor Console w/Storage
070 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$39,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2020 Ford Transit