Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>T-150 LOW ROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS!</span></p><p><br></p><p><p>THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE</p><p><br></p><p><span>Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars</span></p><p><span></span><span> Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own</span></p><p><span>At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.</span></p><p><span>$500 + A Job = Your Approval!<br></span><span></span><span><span> </span>Best Financing Options<br></span><span></span><span><span> </span>Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA<br></span><span></span><span><span> </span>We Even Offer $0 Down!</span></p><p><span>Find out how much youre approved for today:</span></p><p><span></span><span> We Even Offer $0 Down!<br></span><span></span><span> <a href=https://www.fiestamotors.ca/car-loan-application>Apply Now</a></span></p><p><span></span><span><span> </span>Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available<br><em>HST & Licensing not included in the price.</em></span></p><p><span></span><span> Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9<br></span><span></span><span> Call Today: 905-216-1500<br></span><span></span><span> Learn More: <a href=https://www.fiestamotors.ca/>www.fiestamotors.ca</a></span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744746966337_8949173473185305 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2020 Ford Transit

243,269 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Transit

T-150 130", LOW ROOF, BACKUP CAM, 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

Watch This Vehicle
12423171

2020 Ford Transit

T-150 130", LOW ROOF, BACKUP CAM, 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

Location

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

  1. 12423171
  2. 12423171
  3. 12423171
  4. 12423171
  5. 12423171
  6. 12423171
  7. 12423171
  8. 12423171
  9. 12423171
  10. 12423171
  11. 12423171
  12. 12423171
  13. 12423171
  14. 12423171
  15. 12423171
  16. 12423171
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,269KM
VIN 1FTYE1Y89LKA05713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 243,269 KM

Vehicle Description

T-150 LOW ROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS!


THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE


Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

 We Even Offer $0 Down!
 Apply Now

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
250 Amp Alternator
95 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L PFDi V6 Flex-Fuel -inc: port injection

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Additional Features

odometer
GVWR: 8
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
670 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fiesta Motors Inc

Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD ELITE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, 7-PASSENGER, 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED! for sale in Brampton, ON
2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD ELITE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, 7-PASSENGER, 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED! 165,204 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Acura TL AUTO SH-AWD, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVI, LEATHER, SUNROOF,1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED! for sale in Brampton, ON
2014 Acura TL AUTO SH-AWD, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVI, LEATHER, SUNROOF,1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED! 302,371 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Audi Q7 AWD, DIESEL, LEATHER, SUNROOF, 7-PASS, NAVI, BACKUP CAM,1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED! for sale in Brampton, ON
2011 Audi Q7 AWD, DIESEL, LEATHER, SUNROOF, 7-PASS, NAVI, BACKUP CAM,1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED! 181,717 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Fiesta Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-9830

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

905-796-9830

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit