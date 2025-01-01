Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2020 Ford Transit

66,500 KM

Details Description Features

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Transit

XLT 12 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle
12640746

2020 Ford Transit

XLT 12 PASSENGER

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1749823495203
  2. 1749823495697
  3. 1749823496156
  4. 1749823496627
  5. 1749823497132
  6. 1749823497574
  7. 1749823498037
  8. 1749823498498
  9. 1749823498955
  10. 1749823499437
  11. 1749823499868
  12. 1749823500347
  13. 1749823500792
  14. 1749823501232
  15. 1749823501713
  16. 1749823502135
  17. 1749823502589
  18. 1749823503026
  19. 1749823503534
  20. 1749823504010
  21. 1749823504507
  22. 1749823504934
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FBAX2Y83LKA21704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Stock # 25275
  • Mileage 66,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2022 RAM 2500 Laramie for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie 63,300 KM $69,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Prius v BASE for sale in Brampton, ON
2017 Toyota Prius v BASE 100,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 207,400 KM $34,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing>

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2020 Ford Transit