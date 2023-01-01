Menu
2020 Genesis G70

50,527 KM

Details Description Features

2.0T Elite AWD | SUNROOF | MANUAL TRANS. | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAMERA |

2.0T Elite AWD | SUNROOF | MANUAL TRANS. | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAMERA |

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

50,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 20-39369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-39369
  • Mileage 50,527 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

