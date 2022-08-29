Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

24,602 KM

Details Description Features

$97,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$97,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 3500

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali 4x4, Diesel, Crew Cab, Navi, 172" Wheelbase

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali 4x4, Diesel, Crew Cab, Navi, 172" Wheelbase

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 9050782
  2. 9050782
  3. 9050782
  4. 9050782
  5. 9050782
  6. 9050782
  7. 9050782
  8. 9050782
  9. 9050782
  10. 9050782
  11. 9050782
  12. 9050782
  13. 9050782
  14. 9050782
  15. 9050782
  16. 9050782
  17. 9050782
  18. 9050782
  19. 9050782
  20. 9050782
  21. 9050782
  22. 9050782
  23. 9050782
  24. 9050782
  25. 9050782
  26. 9050782
  27. 9050782
  28. 9050782
  29. 9050782
  30. 9050782
  31. 9050782
  32. 9050782
  33. 9050782
  34. 9050782
  35. 9050782
  36. 9050782
  37. 9050782
  38. 9050782
  39. 9050782
  40. 9050782
  41. 9050782
  42. 9050782
  43. 9050782
  44. 9050782
  45. 9050782
  46. 9050782
  47. 9050782
  48. 9050782
  49. 9050782
  50. 9050782
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$97,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,602KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9050782
  • Stock #: P06A3939
  • VIN: 1GT49WEY2LF228205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A3939
  • Mileage 24,602 KM

Vehicle Description

**8 FT Box + Heads Up Display + Bose Sound System + Wireless Charging Station + Heated/Ventilated Front Seats + Exhaust Brake + 3D Camera** $353 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/160,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Heads Up Display - Back Up Camera with Multi View Angle - 3D Camera - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Bose Sound System - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability (Terms and Limitations Apply) - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Remote Start - HomeLink System - In Vehicle Trailering App - Wireless Charging Station CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 6.6L V-8 cyl - 4x4 - Duramax Turbo Diesel - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Telescopic Steering Wheel - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Trailer Hitch with Trailer Brake Output - Exhaust Brake - Side Running Boards - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/HD Radio/Aux/Usb - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Forward Collision Alert and Brake - Lane Change Alert - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Heads-Up Display
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2020 GMC Sierra 3500...
 24,602 KM
$97,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 19,893 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Arte...
 37,494 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory