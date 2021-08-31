2020 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 3 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

21314 VIN: 3GKALXEXXLL249377

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 20,300 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Push Button Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Cargo shade Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Wheel Locks Entertainment System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Lane Keeping Assist

