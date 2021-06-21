Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Yukon

43,510 KM

Details Description Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Yukon

2020 GMC Yukon

SLT, 8-Seater, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Yukon

SLT, 8-Seater, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Android Auto

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 7447583
  2. 7447583
  3. 7447583
  4. 7447583
  5. 7447583
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,510KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7447583
  • Stock #: P06A1973
  • VIN: 1GKS2BKC5LR260095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A1973
  • Mileage 43,510 KM

Vehicle Description

$236 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power Front Seats and Heated/Cooled Front Seats - 2nd Row Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bose Sound System - Remote Start - Wi-Fi Hotspot Capabilities (Terms and Limitation Apply) - HomeLink System - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 5.3L V-8 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 22 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Telescopic Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - 8 Passenger Seating - LED Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic LED Headlights - Power Folding 2nd and 3rd Row Seats - Power Adjustable Foot Pedals - Trailer Hitch with Trailer Brake Output - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Forward Collision Warning - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Lane Change Alert - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Bose Sound System
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 41,059 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 78,695 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE,...
 66,281 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory