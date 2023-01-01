Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

54,211 KM

Details Description Features

$28,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport CVT ACCIDENT FREE ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport CVT ACCIDENT FREE ONE OWNER

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

  1. 10116567
  2. 10116567
  3. 10116567
  4. 10116567
  5. 10116567
  6. 10116567
  7. 10116567
  8. 10116567
  9. 10116567
  10. 10116567
  11. 10116567
  12. 10116567
  13. 10116567
  14. 10116567
  15. 10116567
  16. 10116567
  17. 10116567
  18. 10116567
  19. 10116567
  20. 10116567
  21. 10116567
  22. 10116567
  23. 10116567
  24. 10116567
  25. 10116567
  26. 10116567
  27. 10116567
  28. 10116567
  29. 10116567
  30. 10116567
  31. 10116567
  32. 10116567
  33. 10116567
  34. 10116567
  35. 10116567
  36. 10116567
Contact Seller

$28,910

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,211KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10116567
  • Stock #: 010899
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F8XLH010899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,211 KM

Vehicle Description

financing price $28910 cash price 29910 all plus hst!

NO ACCIDENTS,ONE OWNER NEW CAR TRADE IN ! SPORT MODEL IN A BEAUTY OF CONDITION WITH HEATED SEATS REMOTE STARTER PUSH TO START BUTTON, tinted Windows REVERSE CAMERA LAND DETECTION AND PRE CRASH WARNING! COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THIS SALE PRICE! we do not charge you extra for safety certificate l, WE DEAL DIRECTLY WITH TOP BANKS TO GET YOU APPROVED AT PRIME RATES WITH OPEN LOANS PAY ANY TIME OFF WITH NO PENALTY! please fill out our credit application at caautosales.ca to be approved today and drive tomorrow!

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Clock and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CA Auto Sales

2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 54,211 KM
$28,910 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 quattro...
 143,211 KM
$32,910 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 137,442 KM
$15,910 + tax & lic

Email CA Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory