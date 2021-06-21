2020 Honda Civic

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 2 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7447589

7447589 Stock #: P06A1970

P06A1970 VIN: 2HGFC1F93LH102665

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,229 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Interior remote start Convenience Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.