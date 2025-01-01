2020 Honda CR-V

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2020 HONDA CRV </p><p><span>AWD | 4 door | Utility | All-wheel drive | Dual-zone front climate control | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smart device mirroring | Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)</span><br><br><span>Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smart device mirroring</span><br><span>Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW forward collision mitigation</span><br><span>Pedestrian impact prevention</span><br><span>Rear mounted camera</span><br><span>Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)</span><br><span>Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow</span><br><span>Brake assist system</span><br><span>Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls</span><br><span>Keyfob remote start</span><br><span>Heated driver and front passenger seats</span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1757535636058_2643445280305179 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p> <p>BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!  </p><p> <br></p><p>WE WORK WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS TO GET YOU APPROVED! DEPENDS ON YOUR CREDIT HISTORY. CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1686168059819_6514763025256252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> </p><p><br></p><p>Please check our website www.vaultmotors.ca  Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.</p><p> <br></p><p>All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional fee from $895, depending on the make and model. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.  </p><p> <br></p><p>-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT -CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE   Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.  </p><p><br></p><p>#TeamVault #FamilyCars #SportsCars #Honda #Toyota #Hyundai #Nissan #BMW #Mercedes #Volkswagen #Porsche #Acura #Mississauga #Toronto #Showroom</p><p><br></p><p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!</p><p>   <br></p><p>We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association</p><p>.      VAULT MOTORS  DRIVE IN PERFECTION   </p><p>www.vaultmotors.ca </p><p><br></p><p>1650 Dundas Street East Mississauga ON L4X 2Z3  </p><p> <br></p><p> Telephone 905-281-3030 </p><p><br></p><p>Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 8:00PM</p><p> Sunday Appointment</p>

2020 Honda CR-V

118,510 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12959811

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

  1. 12959811.750152342?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29559
  2. 12959811
  3. 12959811
  4. 12959811
  5. 12959811
  6. 12959811
  7. 12959811
  8. 12959811
  9. 12959811
  10. 12959811
  11. 12959811
  12. 12959811
  13. 12959811
  14. 12959811
  15. 12959811
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,510KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,510 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 HONDA CRV 

AWD | 4 door | Utility | All-wheel drive | Dual-zone front climate control | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smart device mirroring | Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smart device mirroring
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW forward collision mitigation
Pedestrian impact prevention
Rear mounted camera
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Brake assist system
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Keyfob remote start
Heated driver and front passenger seats

BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!  


WE WORK WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS TO GET YOU APPROVED! DEPENDS ON YOUR CREDIT HISTORY. CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. 


Please check our website www.vaultmotors.ca  Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.


All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional fee from $895, depending on the make and model. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.  


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT -CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE   Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.  


#TeamVault #FamilyCars #SportsCars #Honda #Toyota #Hyundai #Nissan #BMW #Mercedes #Volkswagen #Porsche #Acura #Mississauga #Toronto #Showroom


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

 

We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association

.      VAULT MOTORS  DRIVE IN PERFECTION  

www.vaultmotors.ca


1650 Dundas Street East Mississauga ON L4X 2Z3 

 

Telephone 905-281-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 8:00PM

Sunday Appointment

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
front USB charge/data ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering
150 kgs
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vault Motors

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2dr Roadster 5.5L V12 for sale in Brampton, ON
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2dr Roadster 5.5L V12 99,163 KM $65,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte 4DR SDN QUATTROPORTE S Q4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2015 Maserati Quattroporte 4DR SDN QUATTROPORTE S Q4 203,792 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 4dr Sdn 430i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe for sale in Brampton, ON
2017 BMW 4 Series 4dr Sdn 430i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe 121,999 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Email Vault Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vault Motors

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

2020 Honda CR-V