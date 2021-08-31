2020 Honda CR-V

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 0 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7674058

7674058 Stock #: P06A2117T

P06A2117T VIN: 2HKRW2H41LH217234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,019 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning remote start Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Adaptive Cruise Control Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Leatherette Interior Home Link System Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.