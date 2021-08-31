Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda CR-V

15,019 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Honda Sensing!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Honda Sensing!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 7674058
  2. 7674058
  3. 7674058
  4. 7674058
  5. 7674058
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

15,019KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7674058
  • Stock #: P06A2117T
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H41LH217234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,019 KM

Vehicle Description

$119 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - HomeLink System - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leatherette with Cloth Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Control - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Fog Lights - Am/Fm/Usb/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Honda Sensing (Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Monitor) - Honda LaneWatch (Right Side Camera) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Home Link System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2017 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 63,985 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 3,667 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 330i xDrive...
 26,787 KM
$42,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory