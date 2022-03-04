2020 Honda CR-V

$36,995 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 2 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8517188

8517188 Stock #: P06A3322

P06A3322 VIN: 2HKRW2H21LH203123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A3322

Mileage 51,290 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.