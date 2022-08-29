2020 Honda CR-V

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 9 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9016705

9016705 Stock #: P06A4274

P06A4274 VIN: 2HKRW2H48LH219885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,943 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Leatherette Interior Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.