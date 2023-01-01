Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

41,764 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Remote Start!

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Remote Start!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,764KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9964562
  • Stock #: P06A5658
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H41LH215516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,764 KM

Vehicle Description

$142 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power Drive Seat - Heated Front Seat - Remote Start - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather with Cloth Combination Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel - Keyless Comfort Entry - Push Button Start - LED Fog Lights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Honda Lane Watch - Traction Control - Honda Sensing (Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition) - Hill Start Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

