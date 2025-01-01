Menu
Account
Sign In
**EX** *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2020</div><div>Make: HONDA </div><div>Model: ODYSSEY EX</div><div>Kms: 132,120</div><div>Price: 28,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous family van. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 HONDA odyssey EX with only 132,320 KMS!! For the low price of $28,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as, back up camera, cruise control, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>5FNRL6H40LB504501</div>

2020 Honda Odyssey

132,120 KM

Details Description Features

$28,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12278403

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

  1. 1741929094
  2. 1741929094
  3. 1741929094
  4. 1741929094
  5. 1741929094
  6. 1741929094
  7. 1741929094
  8. 1741929094
  9. 1741929094
  10. 1741929094
  11. 1741929094
  12. 1741929094
  13. 1741929094
  14. 1741929094
  15. 1741929094
  16. 1741929094
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,120KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H40LB504501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,120 KM

Vehicle Description

**EX** *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2020Make: HONDA Model: ODYSSEY EXKms: 132,120Price: 28,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous family van. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 HONDA odyssey EX with only 132,320 KMS!! For the low price of $28,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as, back up camera, cruise control, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort 

5FNRL6H40LB504501

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2020 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Honda Odyssey EX 132,120 KM $28,880 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Brampton, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 88,737 KM $18,880 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 67,751 KM SOLD

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Odyssey