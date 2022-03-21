2020 Hyundai Accent

$24,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 3 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8693633

8693633 Stock #: P06A3773

P06A3773 VIN: 3KPC25A60LE124904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,332 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior

