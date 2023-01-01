$23,900+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package
Location
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
92,986KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10341174
- Stock #: 20-01127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,986 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
