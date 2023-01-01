Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

92,986 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10341174
  2. 10341174
  3. 10341174
  4. 10341174
  5. 10341174
  6. 10341174
  7. 10341174
  8. 10341174
  9. 10341174
  10. 10341174
  11. 10341174
  12. 10341174
  13. 10341174
  14. 10341174
  15. 10341174
  16. 10341174
  17. 10341174
  18. 10341174
  19. 10341174
  20. 10341174
  21. 10341174
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,986KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10341174
  • Stock #: 20-01127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-01127
  • Mileage 92,986 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Audi Q5 45 Tech...
 159,081 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 79,325 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai PALISAD...
 16,529 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory