Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

106,617 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10353975
  2. 10353975
  3. 10353975
  4. 10353975
  5. 10353975
  6. 10353975
  7. 10353975
  8. 10353975
  9. 10353975
  10. 10353975
  11. 10353975
  12. 10353975
  13. 10353975
  14. 10353975
  15. 10353975
  16. 10353975
  17. 10353975
  18. 10353975
  19. 10353975
  20. 10353975
  21. 10353975
  22. 10353975
  23. 10353975
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,617KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10353975
  • Stock #: 20-25558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour platinum silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-25558
  • Mileage 106,617 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 62,423 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 52,915 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 91,164 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory