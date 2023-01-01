Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

69,600 KM

Details Description Features

$20,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,788

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1695391509
  2. 1695391516
  3. 1695391524
  4. 1695391531
  5. 1695391540
  6. 1695391546
  7. 1695391552
  8. 1695391559
  9. 1695391566
  10. 1695391572
  11. 1695391579
  12. 1695391584
  13. 1695391590
  14. 1695391597
  15. 1695391604
  16. 1695391611
  17. 1695391621
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,788

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10456386
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7LU926258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Bluetooth | Side Blind Spot | Android and Apple Car Play | By Appointment Only ( Please Call Before Coming )

 

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title

 

Don’t miss your chance of getting into this beautiful 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for only $20,788 Plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT * COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN *Android and Apple Car Play,  Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Colour Touchscreen, USB, iPod Hookup, XM Satellite Radio Ready, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Entry, Traction Control, Power Windows and Power Door Locks and much more. 

 

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | ALL FOUR TIRES BRAND NEW | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 69,600 KM
$20,788 + tax & lic
2022 Chrysler 300 30...
 28,320 KM
$39,880 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac ATS RWD
 140,029 KM
$12,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory