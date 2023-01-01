$20,788+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-531-5370
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,788
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10456386
- VIN: KMHD84LF7LU926258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Bluetooth | Side Blind Spot | Android and Apple Car Play | By Appointment Only ( Please Call Before Coming )
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
Don’t miss your chance of getting into this beautiful 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for only $20,788 Plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT * COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN *Android and Apple Car Play, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Colour Touchscreen, USB, iPod Hookup, XM Satellite Radio Ready, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Entry, Traction Control, Power Windows and Power Door Locks and much more.
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | ALL FOUR TIRES BRAND NEW | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.