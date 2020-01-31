2020 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SUPERIOR AUTO GROUP INC 73 EASTERN AVE BRAMPTON ON L6W 1X9 OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

CALL OR TEXT US @ 647 922 7575



PROUDLY SERVING GTA AND NEIGHBORING CITIES SUCH AS; Brampton, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughn, Richmond hill, Maple, Markham, New Market, Oakville, Barrie, Milton, Orangeville, Guelph, Scarborough, North York,Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Kingston, Ottawa, Windsor, Waterloo, Kitchener, London, Brantford, Bradford and more!



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.