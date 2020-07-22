+ taxes & licensing
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. A roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and a crisp minimalist exterior design will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful. This car lets you enjoy in a few more added creature comfort features such as
-Rear view camera
-Body colored side mirrors
-Fully automatic LED headlamps
-Power sun roof
-Apple car play and android audio.
-Bluetooth connectivity
-Leather multi-functional heated steering wheel
-Heated comfort seats
-Cruise control
-Lane assist
-Blind spots
-Proximity keyless entry with push button start
-Alloy wheels and much more!!
For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom.
Previously owned by a rental company, NOW it can be yours. At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
