2020 Hyundai Elantra

37,748 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

905-874-9494

|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS|LANE ASSIST|BLIND SPOTS|APPLE CARPLAY!

Location

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

37,748KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5416400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,748 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. A roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and a crisp minimalist exterior design will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful. This car lets you enjoy in a few more added creature comfort features such as


-Rear view camera


-Body colored side mirrors


-Fully automatic LED headlamps


-Power sun roof


-Apple car play and android audio.


-Bluetooth connectivity


-Leather multi-functional heated steering wheel


-Heated comfort seats 


-Cruise control


-Lane assist


-Blind spots


-Proximity keyless entry with push button start


-Alloy wheels and much more!!


For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom.


Previously owned by a rental company, NOW it can be yours. At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
BACKUP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

