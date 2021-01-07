+ taxes & licensing
416-727-1270
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2020 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFFERED I NO ACCIDENT I SINGLE OWNER I AUTO I BACK UP CAMERA I ALLOY I HEATED SEAT HEATED STEERING WHEEL I WHITE WITH BLACK INTERIOR I APPLY & ANDROID PLAY I LOW KM I BLIND SPOT DETECTION I AND MUCH MORE I CERTIFIED $17,499
This 2020 Hyundai Elantra comes with rear camera heated seats, tilt& telescopic steering, bluetooth, cruise control, alloy wheels, apple car play, android auto, power windows, power locks, power steering. Call to book your test drive today!
