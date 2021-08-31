Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

79,147 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

PREFFERED|ALLOYS|CAR PLAY|LANE ASSIST|HEATED SEATS|

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

PREFFERED|ALLOYS|CAR PLAY|LANE ASSIST|HEATED SEATS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

  1. 8071036
  2. 8071036
  3. 8071036
  4. 8071036
  5. 8071036
  6. 8071036
  7. 8071036
  8. 8071036
  9. 8071036
  10. 8071036
  11. 8071036
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,147KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8071036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,147 KM

Vehicle Description

The five-seat Hyundai Elantra compact sedan is stylish and well-equipped in a class with plenty of competition. Already long on value, the Elantra gets more standard safety features for 2020, along with improved fuel economy and added convenience features.


The front-wheel-drive sedan’s base engine is a 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder that works with a new continuously variable automatic transmission. The efficiency-oriented Eco trim level has a 128-hp, turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.


New standard safety features include lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and a driver attention warning. Models with the 2.0-liter engine get a new CVT that helps improve gas mileage, while Eco models now have an engine stop-start feature. Dual-zone automatic climate control is also standard. This Elantra Comes with some extra premium features such as-


-Attractive Alloy wheels


- Rear View


-Body colored side mirrors


-Fully automatic LED headlamps


-Android audio.


-Heated steering wheel


-Bluetooth connectivity


-Multi-functional steering wheel


-Heated comfort premium seats 


-Cruise control


-Proximity key


-Front and rear cup holders


-Front center armrest


-Rear view camera and much more.


For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom !!!


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nawab Motors

2019 RAM 1500 4x4|CR...
 55,569 KM
$58,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 46,499 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 29,703 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory