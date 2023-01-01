Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

22,568 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | REAR CAMERA |

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | REAR CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

22,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9468765
  Stock #: 20-98697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-98697
  • Mileage 22,568 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is equipped with features such as sunroof, rear camera, heated seats, tilt & telescopic steering, bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power steering. Call to book your test drive today!



PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast.

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios largest used car dealer networks.

2) Low no haggle Pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 7.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

