2020 Hyundai Elantra

50,620 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

GT N Line, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

2020 Hyundai Elantra

GT N Line, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,620KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9784588
  Stock #: P06A5183
  VIN: KMHH55LC3LU130919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5183
  • Mileage 50,620 KM

Vehicle Description

$116 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Panoramic Sunroof - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Voice Command - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.6L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

