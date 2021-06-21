2020 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,700 + taxes & licensing 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7551805

7551805 Stock #: 21253

21253 VIN: 5NPEH4J2XLH004859

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21253

Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.