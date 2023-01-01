Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

81,267 KM

$27,695

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Preferred AWD, Back Up Cam, New Front Brake Pads!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

81,267KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10014474
  • Stock #: R06A2100
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47LU210098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A2100
  • Mileage 81,267 KM

Vehicle Description

$107 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Drive Modes - Bluetooth - ** New Front Brake Pads**

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Touch Screen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic LED Headlights - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Lane Keep Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Forward Collision Avoidance Assist - Hill Start Assist - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

