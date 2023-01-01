2020 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10367472

10367472 Stock #: 30899

30899 VIN: KM8J3CA49LU230899

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 96,900 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Windows Panoramic Roof Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.