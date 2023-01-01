Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

39,182 KM

Details

$34,580

+ tax & licensing
$34,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$34,580

+ taxes & licensing

39,182KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9523576
  • Stock #: V-64163
  • VIN: KM8J3CA40LU136300

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,182 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RECONDITIONED / TUCSON PREFERRED TRIM / AWD / 2.0L / 2 FOBS / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Drive Mode Select / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Voice Command / Panoramic Sunroof / Heated Rear Seats / GREAT FOR A FAMILY IN THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Roof Rails;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;Leather Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Panoramic Sunroof;Heated Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

