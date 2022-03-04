Menu
2020 Jaguar F-PACE

32,001 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

25t Prestige AWD, 360 Cam, Pano Roof, Bluetooth!

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

25t Prestige AWD, 360 Cam, Pano Roof, Bluetooth!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,001KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8483379
  Stock #: P06A3456
  VIN: SADCK2FX5LA644927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,001 KM

Vehicle Description

$203 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Driver Memory Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Meridian Surround Sound System - Drive Mode (Dynamic, Comfort, Eco, Rain/Ice/Snow) CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Beige Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Digital Cluster - Touchscreen Infotainment System - Instrument Cluster - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Traffic Sign Recognition - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Liftgate - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Xm/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Stability Control - Traction Control - Autonomous Emergency Braking - Forward Cross Traffic Detection - Blind Spot Assist with Steering Assist - Lane Keep Assist with Steering Assist - Driver Condition Monitor - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with HomeLink System - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Door Map Pockets
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
VENTILATED SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

