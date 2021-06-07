2020 Jeep Compass

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7260359

7260359 Stock #: 21119

21119 VIN: 3C4NJDBB0LT104214

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

