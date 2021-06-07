Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Compass

15,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Compass

2020 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

15,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7260359
  • Stock #: 21119
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB0LT104214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21119
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 120,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer S...
 157,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Compass NO...
 15,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory