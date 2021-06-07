Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

37,144 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 4x4, Navi, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 4x4, Navi, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,144KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7251320
  • Stock #: R06A1567
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG0LC321881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,144 KM

Vehicle Description

$145 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Auto Start/Stop Technology - Remote Start - Universal Garage Door Opener - Hands Free Communication with Bluetooth Streaming CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.6L V-6 cyl - 4x4 - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Polish Alloys with Grey Pockets - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Headlights - Select Terrain Mode - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Power Liftgate - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/Aux/Mp3 - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rear Parking Sensors - Traction Control - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Path Detection - Quad Lens Halogen Headlights - Hill Start Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

