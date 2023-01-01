2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $33,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 6 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9610993

9610993 Stock #: 22357

22357 VIN: 1C4RJFAG7LC321569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,600 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.