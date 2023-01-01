Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

87,600 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1676150005
  2. 1676150013
  3. 1676150021
  4. 1676150032
  5. 1676150041
  6. 1676150055
  7. 1676150065
  8. 1676150078
  9. 1676150091
  10. 1676150101
  11. 1676150110
  12. 1676150120
  13. 1676150129
  14. 1676150141
  15. 1676150153
  16. 1676150164
  17. 1676150173
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610993
  • Stock #: 22357
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG7LC321569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,600 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Mazda CX-9 GS-L...
 92,900 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trave...
 80,400 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 80,100 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory