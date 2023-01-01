Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

77,710 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1684620751
  2. 1684620758
  3. 1684620765
  4. 1684620773
  5. 1684620780
  6. 1684620788
  7. 1684620795
  8. 1684620801
  9. 1684620806
  10. 1684620812
  11. 1684620816
  12. 1684620822
  13. 1684620828
  14. 1684620835
  15. 1684620841
  16. 1684620847
  17. 1684620852
  18. 1684620858
  19. 1684620864
  20. 1684620870
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,710KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976742
  • Stock #: 22831
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG7LC321555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,710 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 77,710 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Camry SE...
 75,167 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Camry SE...
 78,370 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory