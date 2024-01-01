Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Jeep Wrangler

68,320 KM

Details Features

$39,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1720751399
  2. 1720751399
  3. 1720751399
  4. 1720751399
  5. 1720751399
  6. 1720751399
  7. 1720751399
  8. 1720751399
  9. 1720751399
  10. 1720751399
  11. 1720751399
  12. 1720751399
  13. 1720751399
  14. 1720751399
  15. 1720751399
  16. 1720751399
  17. 1720751399
  18. 1720751399
  19. 1720751399
  20. 1720751399
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFN6LW328259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,320 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 87,320 KM $19,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Dodge Durango R/T 22,320 KM $48,880 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Dodge Challenger SXT 51,320 KM $32,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler