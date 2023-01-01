2020 Kia Forte

$24,295 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 9 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9544453

9544453 Stock #: R06A2236

R06A2236 VIN: 3KPF54AD6LE158648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,958 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Lane Departure Warning Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.