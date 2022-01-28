2020 Kia Sorento

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 8 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8164657

Stock #: R21A0541

VIN: 5XYPGDA37LG625102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,812 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Interior Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

