2020 Kia Sorento

69,812 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

LX AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, New Tires/Brakes

2020 Kia Sorento

LX AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, New Tires/Brakes

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,812KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8164657
  • Stock #: R21A0541
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA37LG625102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,812 KM

Vehicle Description

$98 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - **New Tires and Brakes** CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Display - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb - Air Conditioning and Heat Controls - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Hill Start Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632.. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

