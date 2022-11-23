2020 Kia Sorento

$29,395 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 0 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9435504

9435504 Stock #: R06A2157

R06A2157 VIN: 5XYPGDA30LG677848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 77,081 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.