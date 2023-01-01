Menu
2020 Kia Soul

74,912 KM

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging

2020 Kia Soul

EX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

74,912KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

** New Brake Pads and New Front Rotors**

$93 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Wireless Charging Station - Voice Command - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 16 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Display - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Attention Warning - Forward Safety Warning - Lane Safety Warning - Blind Spot Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Exterior

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

