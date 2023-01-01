2020 Kia Soul EX IVT *Ltd Avail*ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM BLIND SPOT

$21,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 3 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9755893

9755893 Stock #: 730233

730233 VIN: KNDJ33AUBL7730233

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,317 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 54 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control 5.71 Axle Ratio Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Streaming Audio Additional Features Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: idle stop and go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.